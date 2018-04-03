Announcing: The ’52 Things’ Scavenger Hunt, Complete With Big, Not-Lame Prizes

On Monday, you got your first online look at our April cover story: “52 Things Every Dallasite Must Do!” Press yourself against the glass during a Stars practice. Figure out if you’re more of a fit for the Art Ball or Cattle Baron’s. Scribble some graffiti on the wall at Adair’s. Tailgate on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium. Subscribe to D Magazine. Stuff like that.

We then started brainstorming around the office—what would be a way to get you to actually do these things? Prizes! Good prizes! We took all 52 things and separated them into groups of challenges. We’re running eight of them through next year. A sampling of what you can win: A one night stay at the Adolphus with an hour-long spa treatment and a comped dinner for two at the French Room, one of our 50 best restaurants. A private party for 20 of your closest friends at the Monkey Bar in Mi Cocina. A pair of tickets to the Cattle Baron’s Ball. Take a look.

Big stuff! We’re launching this week with the easiest of all the challenges. Take photos of the 16 most Instagrammable spots in Dallas and send them to us. That’s No. 28 on the list. (You can send over pictures you’ve already taken, too. We know Big Tex isn’t currently standing.) Do so, and you’ll be entered to win two VIP tickets to the Joule’s Dallas Art Fair capper party at the Eyeball downtown on April 14. You have until April 9 to enter. Here’s where you’ll send yours in.

So whether you’ve lived in Dallas your entire life or you just followed Toyota to town, there is plenty to explore here. Maybe too much. We winnowed down the list to the absolute essentials. Get cracking, and earn some prizes while you’re at it.