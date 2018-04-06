A Brief Update on One of Dallas’ Oldest Houses

Earlier this week in the Cedars, crews started moving a historic blue house, one of the city’s oldest. It’s not going far to its new home at the corner of Browder and Beaumont streets, but when you’re moving a two-story Victorian-style home built in the 1880s, every trip is a long trip. It’s also one that will occur in four parts, as the house had to be quadrisected for its journey.

Part One must have arrived Thursday, because where there was once an empty lot near Lee Harvey’s, there is now a home. Most of the first floor of a home, anyways.

It’s looking pretty good, if you ask me.