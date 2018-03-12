Would Jason Witten Make a Good Broadcaster?

More than likely, Jason Witten is coming back to Cowboys for the 2018 season, once again setting aside for a few months his duties at the Farmers Insurance branch that he manages in Mesquite. Back to breaking open defenses with seam routes while keeping an eye on the grill where he’s “got a little something special for y’all” (it’s corn on the cob) on the sideline.

But should the man who’s been a father of three since he was 8 years old decide to hang it up, Fox is apparently ready to make him part of its Thursday Night Football team. As a longtime Witten observer, I really doubt he will retire, even though he and Tony Romo tend to do things together. But if — big if, like B_G-things-happen-here-sign if — Witten decides to hang it up and become a broadcaster, would he be good at it?

Honestly, not really.