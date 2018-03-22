This Lowest Greenville Street Sign Will Soon Be Fixed

This morning I had a meeting at Mudsmith, on Lowest Greenville. While sitting on the patio, I watched as a large truck pulling a trailer poorly executed a turn from Greenville onto Bell Avenue. It hit the street sign that you see here, knocking it cattywampus, and then drove off. The truck circled the block and headed back up Greenville, which is when I snapped a pic of it and looked up the plate.

Ruben D. Mendoza is the president and CEO of Foundation Building Materials, the company that owns the truck. Its slogan: “Founded on principle. Built with purpose.” Mendoza says he took inspiration from the Bible in naming his company. So I suspect he’ll do the right thing. He’ll let his driver know that he needs to be more careful. And he’ll contact the city and offer to pay to fix the sign. I believe the person he’s looking for is Rick Galceran, head of the Department of Public Works.

My meeting was great. Thanks for asking. Big things are happening.