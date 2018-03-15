The Wealthiest ZIP Codes in Dallas Are Exactly Where You Think They Are

The real estate research blog Property Shark, in an effort to get other websites to link to its website, has ranked the 100 wealthiest ZIP codes in the U.S., using Census data measuring median household incomes.

The two wealthiest ZIP codes in Dallas are, unsurprisingly, not really in Dallas at all, with the Park Cities accounting for most of 75225 and 75205. (Take the ZIP code dilution out of the equation, and the Park Cities are even richer: a Bloomberg analysis puts Highland Park as the 9th richest place in the country, with University Park in 17th.)

Here’s 75225, whose median household income of $218,669 makes it the 26th wealthiest ZIP code in the country.

And 75205, ranked 38th with a median household income of $208,614.

The 76092 ZIP code, in Southlake, was the other North Texas location to make the Top 100, at No. 65.

Most of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the country are on the coasts, especially the East Coast. Eight are in Manhattan. Property Shark contrasts this ranking with a list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the country. Park Cities residents are apparently getting plenty of bang for their buck. While the median sale price of a home in Atherton, CA will run you close to $5 million, in the 75205 you can maybe get something for the low, low price of $1.05 million! No Texas ZIP codes count among the country’s most expensive.