Report: D Magazine Is Once Again Generally Excellent

Each year, the City and Regional Magazine Association gathers up a group of magazine professionals in tandem with the prestigious Missouri School of Journalism to judge the best journalism produced by publications all over the country. We at D Magazine are proud to have been nominated for eight of them, including the highest honor of all: General Excellence among similarly sized magazines. We’re up against Indianapolis Monthly, Portland Monthly, Seattle Met, and St. Louis Magazine. Congratulations to all of you, and I eagerly anticipate our fight to the death in New Orleans come June.

Allow us to pat our own back: Senior editor Zac Crain is a finalist for Writer of the Year, based on the strength of his profiles of Erykah Badu; the imam Omar Suleiman; the state’s first transgender mayor, Jess Herbst; and Conrad Callicoatte, the experienced sailor who drowned in White Rock Lake. D staff photographer Elizabeth Lavin and freelancer Jill Broussard are nominated for Best Photography for their beautiful portraiture of physicians and pediatric patients at Children’s Health’s transgender treatment clinic, the only such facility in the southwest.

“A Voter’s Guide to the Bond Package,” which was written and edited by myself and Alex Macon, is a finalist in Reader Service. Last year’s “Most Stylish” package earned a nod for Multiplatform Storytelling. Kudos to Digital Director Ricky Ferrer and developer Christina Rees. Lavin photographed each of the 11 subjects while Jessica Chen oversaw video. I edited the story, which was written by former D CEO managing editor Hilary Lau. That package wouldn’t have been possible without the organization and attention from Rachel Gill.

Speaking of D CEO, our business title is a finalist for Ancillary—General Interest magazine. D Home is up for Ancillary-Home. The magazine also earned a nod for Best Illustration and Graphics, for “The Old Man and the Lake,” “Craig Watkins Wants Another Shot,” and “Because Zeke Is Already the Best Running Back in the NFL.”

The awards are in June. Hopefully they will require another blog post. Congratulations to the team.