New EarBurner Podcast: Craig Hopkins, Stevie Ray Vaughan Historian

Little Stevie Ray Vaughan couldn’t stay out of the clubs. He started around the time he was 12, legend has it, sneaking off from his home in Oak Cliff at night, usually clutching a guitar owned by his brother, Jimmie. This got old fast for Jimmie, who was a few years older and had already found some success. To get him to quit stealing his guitars, the older brother gifted Stevie a ’51 Fender Norcaster that he’d taken into shop class and sanded down to remove the gleam. He’d carved his nickname into it: Jimbo.

And yesterday afternoon, Jimbo was in the Old Monk with representatives from Dallas Heritage Auctions and Craig Hopkins, a Stevie Ray biographer and the literal leader of his fan club. When it goes to auction on April 15, it will be just the second time that a guitar regularly played onstage by Stevie Ray Vaughan will be available for purchase. The last one sold in 2004 for more than $600,000, as part of an Eric Clapton benefit.

Hopkins was this week’s guest on EarBurner. Come for the tales of how Dallas has still yet to embrace its (arguably) most famous musician, stay for the rare recording of Stevie Ray playing Jimbo around the ripe young age of 15. Show notes after the jump.

