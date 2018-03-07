Leading Off (3/7/18)

Election Results. You can see them all here. A couple interesting runoffs coming up in May: former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez versus Houston investor Andrew White for the Democratic gubernatorial nom, and also, Lillian Salerno slipped past Brett Shipp in the night to earn a runoff opp against Collin Allred for Session’s District 32 seat.

Porn Star Stormy Daniels Sues President. On the heels of her “Make America Horny Again” stripping tour, the Forney resident filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump alleging that the non-disclosure agreement she signed in the days before the election isn’t valid because only Trump’s lawyer, not Trump himself, signed the documents.

Amazon Digs Downtown Dallas. The tech giant has made an effort to keep the rumor mill surrounding their HQ2 search from churning, but four sources tell the DMN that of the many sites visited on a February scouting trip across DFW, Amazon execs preferred downtown Dallas. To my 50,000 potential downtown coworkers: I’ll have a share bike waiting for each one you.

Old Sexual Assault Complaint Against Cuban Crops Up. The alleged incident occurred in 2011. Prosecutors never pursued the claim and Mark Cuban denies any wrongdoing, but the story isn’t helping the Mavs owner dig himself out of the SI report shame pile.

Don’t You Take the Funky Out of Fort Worth. This news spot is one bewigged character and a couple funny sounds effects away from being a Portlandia sketch.