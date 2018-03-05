Leading Off (3/5/18)

Natural Gas Outage Continues In Northwest Dallas. Atmos is still replacing miles of pipe, following the explosion on February 23 that killed a little girl and several other reported leaks. More 2,800 homes are without gas.

Five Dallas County Primary Races to Watch. Give this a read and remember to vote tomorrow, if you haven’t already. I already did.

Five Cowboys Stories That Emerged From the Combine. It’s always Cowboys season.

Three Things We Learned from the FC Dallas Draw with Real Salt Lake. OK, only two are about FCD. My son went to the game and his live report was the good guys should have won and failed to convert on too many opportunities.