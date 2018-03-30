Leading Off (3/30/18)

Atmos Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit. The family of the 12-year-old girl killed in an explosion in northwest Dallas is accusing the company of operating a “mismatched Frankensteinian” pipeline system and failing to respond promptly to leaks. They’re looking for $1 million in damages. Going by what we’ve read in the paper over the last few weeks, sure seems like they have a decent case.

Man Charged in Plano Shooting. Franklin Lee Barnes, 18, was arrested Thursday night in McKinney and charged in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and three injured at a Plano apartment complex that morning.

On Opening Day, Ranger Lose to the Astros, 4-1. But hey, baseball’s back. Lots of games to come. Let’s check in with the Houston Chronicle:

The baseball flew high into the Arlington sky, an early mistake that proved unforgivable. A detectable deflation began within the 47,253 who gathered here, most to jeer their intrastate rivals while the rest adored them. This, the third pitch of the season, wrote more history for a franchise that’s recently authored its fair share. George Springer jaunted around the bases. His home run finally reached the seats… Springer’s victim Thursday was Cole Hamels, the lefthander acquired three years ago in Texas’ furious pursuit of a surprising Astros bunch that held the American League West in its grasp.

Happy Easter. One last Fish Friday and then it’s back to sinning.