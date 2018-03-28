Leading Off (3/28/18)

Seattle Seahawks Release Trevone Boykin After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident. The Mansfield police are investigating the former TCU quarterback for an alleged assault that left his girlfriend with a broken jaw. The girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, was the driver of the vehicle that smashed into an Uptown bar a year ago, injuring several people. Boykin was a passenger in that incident, charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana, but he’s had too many brushes with the law to even mention here.

Kids: Never Scream ‘Fire’ In a Crowded Movie Theater and Never Pretend You’re Holding a Gun at School. A 13-year-old student at a Mesquite middle school is facing one to 10 years in jail for walking up to the school pointing his cell phone as if it were a gun. Students ran into the building and the school was put on lockdown. The school and police are not treating this lightly.

Sex Cult Leader Made Court Appearance in Fort Worth. Keith Raniere, known as Vanguard to the 50 or so skinny women in his New York-based sex cult, was picked up by feds at a luxury resort in Mexico and appeared in a Fort Worth court yesterday where he waived his right to extradition.

A Waxahachie Cat Sends Cat Fanciers’ Association Into a Tizzy. A rare male Calico named Dawntreader Texas Calboy is the star of this real-life Christopher Guest movie. If you don’t have time to click on yet another link—and I promise it’s worth it if you imagine Catherine O’Hara on the cat show sidelines saying things like, “It’s not his fault he was born a boy and not a girl”—at least look at Calboy’s studio pics.

Tomi Lahren Sports Gun-Friendly Yoga Pants Created by Dallas Entrepreneur. Here’s Tomi with a gun down the front of her leggings and here’s a selection from the Alexo Athletica website: “Amy Robbins is changing the way women carry firearms. The former NRA TV host, model, and lifestyle blogger has developed a clothing line that doesn’t suck for women who carry guns.”