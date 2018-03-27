Leading Off (3/27/18)

DA Candidate Sues Over Primary Vote. In March, Elizabeth Frizell lost to John Creuzot by 589 votes in the Democratic primary. She decided not to ask for a recount. But yesterday she filed a lawsuit against Creuzot, DA Faith Johnson, the elections administrator, and the Dallas County Democratic Party chair. Frizell alleges that voter fraud cost her the race. Frizell might be a sore loser. Or she might be right.

UTA Fires Basketball Coach. Last year, the Mavericks had their best season ever, racking up 27 wins, the most in a single season. They won the Sun Belt’s regular-season title. And they made it to the NIT quarterfinals. What did that get coach Scott Cross? Fired. The athletic director wasn’t satisfied. He wants UTA to be “the next Gonzaga.” Good luck with that.

Watch Out for Weather. Storms are moving through North Texas today. Your commute home this evening likely won’t be fun.