Leading Off (3/26/18)

Update On Northwest Dallas Gas Explosion. The company found a leak behind Linda Rogers’ home more than a month before the explosion that killed her; Atmos says it made repairs by January 29. Also, according to a lawyer for the family of the 12-year-old girl, her mother called to report that she smelled gas three days before the house blew up. A federal investigation is ongoing.

Thousands Show Up at City Hall For March For Our Lives Protest. We have more on this coming up this morning, but here are some photos to get you started. I have a busy day ahead of me, so I will jump into the comments when I can and try to figure out what JamieT and the gang are talking about. I only ask that they pick a place to have the conversation and stick to it. I don’t want to jump from post to post.

Odd Local Side Note in Stormy Daniels Story. A Forney notary, Erica Jackson, is under review by the state after being accused of improperly certifying the NDA between Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump. Jackson’s lawyer is former Dallas County DA Craig Watkins, who has grown a beard.

Robert Jeffress Says Schools Should Make Kids Memorize the Ten Commandments. The First Baptist pastor took time out of rehearsals for his one-man show where he plays every scene from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button at the same time to appear on Fox & Friends and offer his suggestion to stop school shootings. It is, as always, largely nonsense, but click on that link if you want.

It’s Going to Rain. I have a uniform so that isn’t really affected, but it does impact my choice of footwear. The Jordans come out sparingly in March.