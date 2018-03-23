Leading Off (3/23/18)

Atmos “86 Percent” Done Replacing Pipelines in Northwest Dallas. Gas in the affected neighborhood has been shut off since March 1.

Flu Season Winding Down, But Not Over Yet. In Dallas-Fort Worth, more than 130 people have died of influenza this season.

Man Accused of Killing 81-Year-Old Woman. Billy Chemirmir was charged with capital murder in the death of Lu “Kim” Harris, who was found dead at home in Far North Dallas.

Do You Recognize This Person Who Threw a Molotov Cocktail at a North Dallas Home? Well, do you?