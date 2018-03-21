Leading Off (3/21/18)

McKinney Election Debate: Free Speech or Harassment? State law says campaign workers must stay 100 feet away from polling locations, but after receiving complaints from voters who say they were harassed in parking lots, McKinney passed an ordinance to keep candidates and campaign workers contained in a designated area. Phillip Huffines, who lost to Angela Paxton in the March primary, filed a complaint. His team says it’s a free speech issue.

Doug’s Gym To Shutter on March 31. The no-frills gym held court downtown for 55 years.

McKinney and Cole Will Once Again Become Two-Way Streets. In an effort to slow traffic and make the neighborhood even more pedestrian-friendly.

Drug Lords Take Note: New Technology Will Catch Your Date-Rape Drugs. In January, DFW Airport officers seized a package sent from China to Dallas that contained 65 pounds of liquid meth disguised as ink. Then, a few weeks ago, they found 49 pounds of a date-rape drug, also sent from China in ink bottles, with the help of a new tech device.

Grenade Found Near Hexter Elementary. While Austin’s bomb drama was (hopefully) coming to an end, my neighborhood of East Dallas saw some action of its own after a grenade was found in the road near Hexter Elementary. Authorities brought in a bomb robot to “render it inert” in a nearby field—which I believe means they exploded the grenade, judging by the loud bang I heard just before 11 p.m. The bomb squad determined that the grenade was hollow. Chatter on Nextdoor said the field used was, in fact, the school’s soccer field. At the very least, this should give us parents something to talk about during soccer practice tonight.