Leading Off (3/20/18)

Dallas Firm to Buy The Weinstein Co. While the deal still needs the approval of the bankruptcy court, Lantern Capital Partners is making a play for the movie studio founded by sex monster Harvey Weinstein. Lantern was founded in 2010 by Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, and this would be its first foray into the content biz. We here at Leading Off wish them success.

Serious Questions About Serial Highland Park Burglar. There are some things I want to know about the case of Frederick Yeager, the 34-year-old man charged with burgling multiple homes in HP. If a burglar is going to target the wealthy, potentially high-reward but also high-risk hood of HP, is this the list of stolen items he wants to be caught with: a pink coin purse, a garage door opener, three golf clubs, a blue and pink women’s headband, and a gray and white trucker-style cap? Next question: why was he photographed shirtless for his mugshot? And finally and most important: why does he have just one nipple?

Dallas Unveils New Affordable Housing Plan. Okay, listen. I gave you a Harvey Weinstein item and an item about a silly burglar. Now take a minute to read about the city’s ideas for addressing our lack of affordable housing. It’s important.