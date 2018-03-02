Leading Off (3/2/18)

Atmos Trying To Fix Its Pipe Mess in Northwest Dallas. About 2,800 people will be without gas for several weeks, while others have been evacuated following an explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl, as Atmos replaces steel pipes in the neighborhood. Culprits include the rain, North Texas soil, and bad pipes.

Teenager Arrested With Gun Near Rowlett High School. The home-schooled 17-year-old was arrested after police said they found him sitting in his car with a rifle and ammunition.

New Head Honcho at Dallas Morning News. Grant Moise, previously the paper’s general manager, takes over as publisher and president from Jim Moroney, who remains at the head of A.H. Belo, the News’ parent company.

(Primary) Early Voting Ends Today. (Primary) Election Day is Tuesday.