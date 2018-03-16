Leading Off (3/16/18)

Judge Dismisses Pension Lawsuit. Good news for the once endangered Police and Fire Pension System, now “on track for full funding in roughly four decades or so.”

Fort Worth Cop Indicted for Allegedly Attacking Man, Covering It Up. Bad news for Officer Jon Romer Jr., booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday evening “on charges of official oppression and perjury.”

$50,000 Prize Awarded to Center Helping Homeless Young People. Great news for the people who will find some relief at the old Fannie C. Harris Elementary School near Fair Park, which “will soon be transformed into a drop-in center for Dallas’ homeless youth, thanks to a partnership among the school district, local nonprofits CitySquare and Promise House and the philanthropist group Social Venture Partners Dallas.”

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Good and bad news for anybody approaching Greenville Avenue this Saturday.