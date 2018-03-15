Leading Off (3/15/18)

Dallas Patrol Officers Receive More Protective Gear. Asking for years for better gear to keep in their squad cars in case of emergency, like the July 2016 ambush, has finally paid off. Yesterday the Dallas Police Department issued better body armor to help protect from high-caliber weapons.

“Clock Boy” Lawsuit Against Irving Dismissed. Ahmed Mohamed’s father had filed a lawsuit against Irving ISD and the city of Irving that said his son’s civil rights were violated when he was arrested after bringing a homemade clock, that was mistaken for a bomb, to school. U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay dismissed the suit Tuesday.

Three Baylor Football Players Suspended for Sexual Assault Allegations. Coach Matt Rhule confirmed the suspension at a press conference yesterday and said Baylor is finally handling sexual assault claims the right way. Let’s hope that’s the case because it hasn’t been a good track record.

FBI Looking for Dallas Bank Robber. Nicknamed the “Navigation Bandit,” the serial robber has hit five Dallas-area Compass banks in a little over a month. If you can identify the guy, call the police or FBI.

RIP Stephen Hawking. The British theoretical physicist, who had battled Lou Gehrig’s disease for more than 50 years, has died at age 76.