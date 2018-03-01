Leading Off (3/1/18)

Southern Gateway Project Begins. Yesterday, officials broke ground on the $666 million reconstruction of I-35E and Highway 67 south of downtown to Oak Cliff. The project will help alleviate congestion and be good for southern Dallas on the whole. A deck park, similar to Klyde Warren, will also be constructed.

More Evacuations in Northwest Dallas Due to Gas Leak. Atmos Energy said more than 30 additional addresses were vacated yesterday. Employees of the energy company did restore natural gas service to 80 homes by 5 p.m. And the evacuation order for Fire Station 43 was lifted yesterday.

Storms Last Night Close Out Wettest February on Record. A flash flood warning popped up twice on my phone. DFW recorded 9.29 inches of rain in February, making it the wettest February on record. The first week of March is looking much drier.

Hope Hicks Resigns from the White House. The SMU grad is leaving her post as White House Communications Director. She was one of Trump’s longest-serving advisers.