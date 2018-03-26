Joppa Air Quality Already Stinks

This morning the DMN published a story about some shenanigans that have gone on for years in the tiny Dallas neighborhood called Joppa (pronounced Joppee). Short version: a decade ago, Councilman Dwaine Caraway helped funnel about $70,000 to a buddy’s nonprofit in exchange for support on the Council for a new asphalt plant in Joppa. It’s not at all clear where that money went. The matter is germane today because the Council is set to vote on a zoning change that would bring two cement batching plants to Joppa — and Caraway and his buddy are once again in on the thing, supporting the plants.

But those cement batching plants throw a bunch of dust and crud into the air, and the environmental group Downwinders at Risk says the air in Joppa is already pretty lousy. Here’s the lead of the press release the group issued this morning:

Joppa residents are already breathing unsafe levels of Particulate Matter (PM) pollution even before the fate of two new proposed concrete batch plants is decided at this week’s Dallas City Council meeting. That was the conclusion from the first-ever air monitoring in the community, taking place over a recent weekend. Local clean air group Downwinders at Risk sent volunteers to Joppa armed with recently purchased sophisticated handheld portable PM sensors. The group’s summary of the first round of testing was sent to District 7 Dallas City council member Kevin Felder last Friday morning.

Joppa is in Felder’s district, not Caraway’s, which makes the thing an even bigger head-scratcher. Expect some heated exchanges Wednesday at the horseshoe. Here’s the rest of the Downwinders’ release: