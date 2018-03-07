Fort Worth Invitational Has Worst Logo in the History of Golf

What in the name of Ben Hogan is going on here? The Colonial is now called the Fort Worth Invitational, and what you see above is the new logo for the tournament. It looks to me like it was created by a talented eighth-grader using Microsoft Word. The Bass family right now needs to pay the $4,000 it would cost to hire an actual design firm to get this thing fixed. See that left-most column? The one that is neither Doric nor Ionic nor Corinthian? WHAT IS THAT COLUMN DOING?! This is really embarrassing.