CNN Likes Talking to Women Trump Supporters in Dallas

Hey look, people from Dallas are on TV.

As it has done before when searching for women to address porn star Stormy Daniels’ allegations of a past affair with President Donald Trump, CNN turned to North Texas following the broadcast of Anderson Cooper’s 60 Minutes interview with the woman born Stephanie Clifford. Here, “on Palm Sunday,” these “conservative Christian women” and supporters of Trump gathered to watch the interview and explain their continued support of the president to CNN’s Randi Kaye.

The consensus: Daniels lacks credibility, as does the mainstream media, which is conspiring to take down the president. What appears to be a charcoal sketch of Trump displayed in this Dallas home is, unfortunately, not commented on.

The Dallas connections to the our most lurid ongoing national news story—an unnecessary airing of the president’s old “peccadilloes,” as one woman interviewed puts it—go beyond a group of women inside a home at an undisclosed Dallas location, of course. Daniels herself is a resident of nearby Forney, and a noted equestrian.

Let’s meet back here in a couple months, when CNN again comes back to Dallas to devote an entire segment to asking these same women if they still support the president. (I bet they do!)