Dallas Isn’t the Only City That Likes to Wreck Share Bikes
What is wrong with people?
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 6, 2018 10:49 am
Do you think it reflects poorly on Dallas that we’ve made such a mess of the share bikes? Take heart! We’re not only the world-class city that seems to enjoy a bit of vandalism. France, Italy — this Financial Times story details the trouble that Asian share-bike companies have had in other parts of the world. France and Italy are cities, right?
