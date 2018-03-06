View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Transportation

Dallas Isn’t the Only City That Likes to Wreck Share Bikes

What is wrong with people?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 6, 2018 10:49 am

Do you think it reflects poorly on Dallas that we’ve made such a mess of the share bikes? Take heart! We’re not only the world-class city that seems to enjoy a bit of vandalism. France, Italy — this Financial Times story details the trouble that Asian share-bike companies have had in other parts of the world. France and Italy are cities, right?

