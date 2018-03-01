Relive the Cowboys’ Disappointing 2017 Season Via Serialized Documentary

Because pain lets you know you’re still alive, you can relive the Dallas Cowboys’ 2017, in retrospect absolutely doomed from the start, 9-7 season in a self-loathing streaming television binge on April 27, the day Amazon Prime drops all eight episodes of this season of the documentary series All Or Nothing.

From NFL.com:

Amazon today announced that season three of the Emmy-winning docuseries All or Nothing, a Prime Original Series produced by NFL Films, will launch on Friday, April 27. All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys, once again narrated by Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm (Baby Driver, Mad Men), follows the Cowboys through their tumultuous 2017 season, which they enter with Super Bowl aspirations and exit with disappointment, one game short of the playoffs after a rollercoaster of controversy and emotion. All eight episodes will be available for Prime members on April 27.

All or Nothing, winner of the 2017 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary, is the first series to take viewers inside the locker room, on the sidelines and off the field for an unprecedented look inside an NFL franchise’s complete season. Season three, All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys, begins with much reason for optimism. Owner Jerry Jones has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team is operating out of its glistening new headquarters in Frisco, Texas, and Head coach Jason Garrett is the reigning NFL Coach of the Year. But a cloud hangs over everything: after a yearlong investigation, running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games by the NFL for conduct detrimental to the league. The team never quite finds its footing, alternating between winning and losing streaks.