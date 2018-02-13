Yelp Study Illustrates How Urban Sprawl Contributes to Bad Eating

Over on Slate, Henry Grabar digs through a trove of Yelp user data in an effort to see what user ratings of restaurants say about food choices and culinary divides across the American landscape. What he finds is that the data confirms some arm chair observations about the relationship between quality urban design and quality eating in America.

One discovery is that people generally prefer mom-and-pop eateries to chain restaurants. Also, when it comes to fast food, the so-called “Pizza Belt” of the northeast has a greater concentration of mom-and-pop options, while the Sun Belt is chock-full of chain fast food joints. The conclusion: the age of cities and urban design has a real impact on how happy you are with your day-to-day dining options: