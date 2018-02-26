There’s Nothing Like White Rock After a Big Rain

After days of rain, Sunday morning brought clear skies, a warm sun, aaand a slimy ring of debris and garbage around White Rock Lake. It happens after every major downpour. It never gets less disgusting. I almost ate it a couple times while power-walking over mud-smeared Styrofoam, and Zac Crain, another lake-looping D Magazine editor, reports seeing three basketballs and several water bottles filled with what appeared to be urine. Here are some snaps from my sunrise walk. The last one is a shoesie from the middle of the running path.