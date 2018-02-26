View Issue Subscribe

Nature

There’s Nothing Like White Rock After a Big Rain

A reminder that your lake litter will come back to haunt us all.

By S. Holland Murphy Published in FrontBurner February 26, 2018 4:29 pm

After days of rain, Sunday morning brought clear skies, a warm sun, aaand a slimy ring of debris and garbage around White Rock Lake. It happens after every major downpour. It never gets less disgusting. I almost ate it a couple times while power-walking over mud-smeared Styrofoam, and Zac Crain, another lake-looping D Magazine editor, reports seeing three basketballs and several water bottles filled with what appeared to be urine. Here are some snaps from my sunrise walk. The last one is a shoesie from the middle of the running path.

Comments

  • DubiousBrother

    It has been that way since the ’70’s when I started running down there. It is an easy way to clean up the lake crap which is mostly from the surrounding trees and the crews can easily reach it when it is on the banks.
    As far as the people stuff, it doesn’t take that many people that weren’t taught to clean up after themselves to create that part of the mess. I don’t run there anymore but it always amazed me, especially on the weekends, how people could just leave their trash laying on the picnic tables or if the trash cans were full they would just throw it on the ground next to the cans instead of taking it home and throwing it away there. That is not unique to White Rock Lake.