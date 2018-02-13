View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
You thought Dallas had a lot of bikes? Look at this Ai Weiwei sculpture in Austin. Photo by Alex Macon.

Bicycles

The One Thing Missing from the Bike Share Debate

Short version: It's data. The bike share companies need to cough up ridership info to the city.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner February 13, 2018 11:44 am

As others have pointed out, it’s wonderful that a city as car-clogged as Dallas is talking about bikes at all. But there is one thing missing from both sides of the debate over the value of regulations for the rental bikes we can’t seem to stop writing about, and it’s something the bike share companies seem loathe to share.

It’s detailed ridership data, which the city is demanding, but not necessarily getting, Dallas’ transportation director told the Morning News last week. The information that has been released by companies like LimeBike is cherry-picked and at times vague, fit for a press release but not for discussions on creating sensible regulations, or developing bike infrastructure to support riders’ habits. Ofo won’t even say publicly how large its Dallas fleet is, although it seems to comprise at least the second-biggest chunk of the more than 20,000 rental bikes in the area. No company except for VBikes will own up to how many of its bikes have been stolen: 600 of its 2,400 bikes, or a quarter of its fleet. (If any of the bike share companies happen to go bankrupt, it won’t be them fishing their missing products out of White Rock Lake.)

If the city wants to regulate bike share, or — even better — use this as an opportunity to create a more bike-friendly Dallas, it needs to know what it’s working with. For that to happen, the bike share companies need to share a little bit more.

Comments

  • Philip Kingston

    I have the raw data from LimeBike’s heat maps. Gave it to Mundinger so it should show up soon on themap.io. All operators have agreed to fork over data as part of any future regulation the city passes. Still arguing over how the city will treat those data once we have them. This issue has been top of mind since August. Definitely not missing from the debate.