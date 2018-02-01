TBT: Let’s Watch Some Videos of Mavs Assistant Coach God Shammgod Dribbling

God Shammgod is an assistant coach with the Dallas Lone Ranger Heroes. I’m sure I’ve brought him up previously on our blog, FrontBurner. Have I even done this exact post before? Maybe. Neither one of us know for sure. ANYWAY, last night, I came across a video of Dirk Nowitzki playfully doing the famous Shammgod at practice. This morning, I told my son I would give him 10 American dollars if he could pull off a clean Shammgod during a game. Since I’ve been thinking about Shammgod — and I generally am thinking about him often — let’s watch some videos of God’s famous handles.

Bonus: Dirk doing the Shammgod at practice: