View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

R.I.P., Don Carter

He brought us the Mavericks and will be missed.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 15, 2018 9:13 am
Photo via Wikimedia Commons

When the Mavericks won the 2011 NBA championship, Mark Cuban had the Larry O’Brien trophy handed first to Don Carter. Even though Carter was just a minority owner of the team at the time, that’s how much he meant to the Mavericks. It was Carter and Norm Sonju who founded the franchise in 1980, and Carter was the majority owner until 1996. His health had declined recently. He died yesterday at the age of 84

Tags:

Related Content

Comments

  • Mavdog

    RIP Mr. Carter. You were a class individual, always spoke with honesty and made Dallas a better city.