Over Four Feet of Snow Buries Winter Park, CO

Snowfall in Winter Park is hitting 100% of the 30-year average, meaning Colorado natives and people from across the country are changing their plans to make sure they hit the slopes at Winter Park. With the deepest base in Colorado, consistent temperatures, and the amazing powder over the last two weeks, there’s no place better to enjoy mountain paradise spring break.

Between amazing snow and a wide range of winter activities, Winter Park was voted this year’s Top Adventure Town in Colorado, by a landslide. From the unique variety of world class terrain, to off resort adventures like snowshoe tours and cross country skiing you’ll find the perfect adventure!

Plus, the most exciting event of the year, Winter Park’s Spring Bash + Splash, is right around the corner. Easter weekend kicks things off with an on-mountain Egg Hunt for kids, and a trail run with pop-up backcountry beer stops for the adults. Throughout April, you’ll find more fun– like meet-and-greets with Ski Patrol Dogs, weekend concerts, and a homegrown Colorado festival that combines beer, food, and bluegrass.

To celebrate the powder, readers receive a special deal! Click here to book your trip and get $200 in resort credit. That means you’ll have an extra chunk of change for mountain gear or a gondola ride to a mountaintop dinner.

Jump on the incredible skiing conditions at Winter Park before the secret gets out!