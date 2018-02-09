Leading Off (2/9/18)

Loved Ones Remember Richardson Police Officer, 30-Year-Old Man Killed Wednesday Night. Family and friends mourned David Sherrad, who was shot and killed responding to a call at an apartment complex. Brandon McCall was arrested and charged with capital murder of a police officer. Rene Gamez, who lived at the Richardson apartment and was apparently arguing with McCall before the police were called, was also shot to death.

Flu Closes More Schools. Dallas Christian School and Bishop Dunne were among the latest to close their campuses because of outbreaks. More than 100 people have died of the flu this year in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dallas ISD Offers Support for Undocumented Students, Employees. With the future of DACA in doubt, the school district published a website with information on what could happen if the “Dreamer” program is ended. Dallas ISD employs 78 people covered under DACA, and although it doesn’t keep numbers on undocumented students, more than 70,000 qualify as English Language Learners.

John Wiley Price and Clay Jenkins Have Beef. “As usual, you are behind the curve, so please allow me the privilege of bringing you up to speed,” Price begins a letter to County Judge Clay Jenkins. It gets less polite from there.