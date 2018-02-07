Leading Off (2/7/18)

Mayor Acknowledges Meetings with Shady CEO. Mike Rawlings admits that he had two meetings in the past with Robert Leonard, the CEO of the school-bus camera company that is under an FBI investigation involving money laundering, bribery, and Dallas County Schools. It does not sound as if the two men spoke of anything of note, however Rawlings also admits that he was late to one of these meetings after oversleeping during a nap.

Another One of Trump’s North Texas Faith Advisors is Going Viral. A video of Gloria Copeland praying away the flu (“Don’t receive it when somebody threatens you with, ‘Everybody’s getting the flu.”) is making its rounds on the internet as many are taking her statements as an affront to the name of science. It sounds to me like the typical “don’t accept this terrible fate” televangelist talk, but in any case, if you think you have the flu, go see a doctor—Jesus made them, too.

If Your Weed Shipment Never Showed, It’s Probably in Wise County. Out in Wise, just west of Denton, law enforcement officers are seeing a shift in the drug trade. Meth prices are dropping and there’s an uptick in high-grade marijuana coming out of California and Colorado. Three weeks ago, a deputy pulled over an RV and found 670 pounds of marijuana. In fact, authorities believe they have collected $3.5 million worth of pot since the new year.

Dirk “Nowitkzi” On His Misspelled Jersey: “I guess it kind of sums up our season.”