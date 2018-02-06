Leading Off (2/6/18)

City of Dallas Computer Systems Hit by Virus. The city’s website appears to working this morning, but it was down periodically yesterday due to a virus. Other systems were also affected. And while this is purely speculation on my part, I bet Kevin Felder clicked a link in an email that began: “Dear Council Man, I am heir to vast Money Millions. All I need is down payment of your $1,000 U.S. Dollars to unlock fortune!”

Another Driver Robbed in East Dallas. People, if you’re popping into a Walgreens, lock your car doors. For the second time, a man lying in wait in an unlocked car robbed the driver when she returned. Say it with me. Hide, lock, take.

Pedophile Priest From Philadelphia Spent His Last Years in North Texas. James Brzyski was one of the worst abusers in the history of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. He was found dead in a Fort Worth motel room in September, but this Channel 11 story details Brzyski’s last seven years in Dallas. At one point, he was living in some apartments on Park Lane, across from Top Golf, with a 15-year-old boy that he’d married. And it appears he’d also been using social media to meet boys.