Leading Off (2/5/18)

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Taking a Break From Duties to Focus on State Police Officer’s Certification. In related news, I am, too.

Three Plano East Students Threaten to “Beat the Gay” Out of a Classmate. It happened on Snapchat and wound up on Twitter. There is a petition online to get them expelled. Which, OK. The student who was the target of the threats needs a safe environment. But don’t just leave it at that. Help those kids change their toxic attitudes,

Terrell Owens Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Cowboys — and 49ers and Eagles and [squints] Bills and Bengals, wait, really? — wide receiver made it in, finally, in his third year on the ballot. Whatever your feelings about T.O., you have to love this delicious exchange between him and big sleepy cartoon bear Jason Whitlock that resulted. (“Kick rocks,” to me, is right up there with “pound sand.”) Some other guys were also voted in, but, sadly, not Everson Walls.

A Dozen Squad Cars Damaged By Someone With a Sledgehammer. It happened at the Deep Ellum station. The suspect it still at large. (No, for real, the person in question was taken to Dallas County jail.)

Bartolo Colon Signs Minor League Deal With Rangers. Colon will be 45 in May, and he’s delightful. See here, and here, and here, and here, annnnd here.