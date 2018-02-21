Leading Off (2/21/18)

Sports Illustrated Runs Story on Mavs’ “Animal House” Workplace. Around dinner-time last night, the Dallas Mavericks sent out a press release announcing the launch of an investigation into inappropriate workplace conduct. No sooner had news outlets posted stories about the press release when Sports Illustrated dropped a report. The story details sexual harassment on the part of former president Terdema Ussery (“You’re definitely getting gang-banged,” he allegedly told to one new hire) and the general frat-like vibe in the office (people openly watching porn on computers). The tiny nugget of good news here is that sources say they never had problems with the players—the locker room was a safer environment than the office. Mark Cuban denies any knowledge of misconduct and vows to clean it up.

Did This Dallas County Judge Make Up Names on His Re-election Petition? WFAA reviewed Brian Hutcheson’s petition, a required document of supporters’ signatures, and found addresses that don’t exist and names of people who said they never signed it.

Lesbian Couple Denied Foster Opp Because They “Don’t Mirror the Holy Family.” Married Texas A&M professors, Fatma Marouf and Bryn Esplin, are suing the Department of Health and Human Services after Catholic Charities of Fort Worth, the only organization in the state working with the federal government to find homes for refugee children, turned them away on the basis that they are a same-sex couple. Can we ask the 700 refugee orphans how they feel about this? I’d think going from zero to two moms is the ultimate lottery win.

Watch the NFL Draft In Person. You’d probably have more fun drinking in your fantasy league buddy’s rec room, but just in case, here’s how to register for a ticket.