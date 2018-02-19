Leading Off (2/19/18)

Dennis Smith Jr. Had the Best Dunk In the Dunk Contest. OK, he also should have made the finals — his opening double-pump dunk was ridiculously underscored — but his reverse 360 between-the-legs jam with his off hand was easily the best thing that happened.

Which Dallas Psychiatric Hospitals Have Bad Safety Records? The Morning News has an investigation.

Plano Councilman Tom Harrison Says He Won’t Resign. The council voted 7-1 to publicly censure him and Mayor Harry Rosiliere said his resignation would be the best course of action if he truly cared about the city. But Harrison won’t step down after sharing a post on his Facebook page that said, “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools,” which was not the first questionable post he’d made.

First Baby Hippo Born at Dallas Zoo Does Not Survive. Female hippo Boipelo gave birth Saturday morning in a pool, but she did not help the calf to the surface quickly enough. Just gonna stare into the middle distance for a while. Have a good Monday.