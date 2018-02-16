Leading Off (2/16/18)

Two Area High School Students Arrested for Bringing Guns to School. A student each at Flower Mound’s Marcus High and Plano West, respectively, were arrested for allegedly having handguns on campus a day after a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school. Neither student used the weapons.

Climate Change Is Bad News For North Texas. It’s bad news for almost everywhere else, too. But here in Dallas we can expect “longer droughts, heavy rains, and 120-degree temps within 25 years,” plus increases in heat-related deaths, high economic costs, and a less predictable tornado season.

Hope You Enjoyed Thursday’s Balmy Weather. Because a cold front blows through today. What global warming, right? Haha! Thanks Delkus! Have a nice weekend, everybody!