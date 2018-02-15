Leading Off (2/15/18)

Dallas City Council Approves Contract for Flood Relief. The $206.7 million contract will fund the construction of a tunnel to provide flood relief to the Baylor Medical area, Fair Park, and East Dallas, among other places. The tunnel will be five miles long and 30 feet in diameter, and it’ll be 70 to 100 feet below the surface. Construction is slated to begin in March and will likely take about five years.

Plano Council Member Apologizes for Anti-Islam Facebook Video. Plano City Councilman Tom Harrison apologized yesterday for his post that read, “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools.” He claimed it “wrongfully implied I am anti-Muslim.” He did not, however, respond to the fact that Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere called for his immediate resignation earlier yesterday. Seems, though, like it’s just a matter of time.

DMA Infinity Mirror Room Exhibit Extended. Yayoi Kusama’s “All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins” exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art will now go through April 29, two months later than originally planned. There’s still time to get your selfies!