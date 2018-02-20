Leading Off (11/20/18)

USPS Truck Driver Shot and Killed on I-30. Tony Mosby was shot yesterday while driving his 18-wheeler near downtown. Cops haven’t released any details about the shooter, and there’s a $50,000 reward for information leading to his or her capture and conviction. The murder could lead to a federal investigation.

The La Madeleine Wallet Thief Is Back at It. Remember the woman suspected last summer of grabbing wallets from purses that were hanging on chairs at La Madeleines? Looks like she’s up to her old tricks again in Grapevine. Let’s be careful out there.

Dwaine Caraway Doesn’t Want the NRA Convention. The councilman stood outside City Hall yesterday and asked the NRA to move its May convention to some other city, which seems like wasted breath, especially considering that Dallas hotels are pitching in $400,000 to cover the NRA’s rent of the Convention Center.