Let's Make Dallas Even Better

Politics & Government

SMU Grad Quitting Stressful Public Relations Job

Hope Hicks is pursuing new opportunities.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner February 28, 2018 4:22 pm

Hope Hicks, President Trump’s White House communications director, SMU class of 2010, is pursuing new opportunities.

