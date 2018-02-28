Politics & Government
SMU Grad Quitting Stressful Public Relations Job
Hope Hicks is pursuing new opportunities.
By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner February 28, 2018 4:22 pm
Hope Hicks, President Trump’s White House communications director, SMU class of 2010, is pursuing new opportunities.
BREAKING: Hope Hicks is resigning as White House communications director. She is one of President Trump's longest-serving and closest aides. https://t.co/HobLCQjHIu pic.twitter.com/eD3QPpovWq
— CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2018
