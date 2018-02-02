Dez Caught It

Rest in peace Robert Clyde Drew, 86, a Wichita Falls man whose obituary feels very relatable right now. A sample:

Robert Clyde Drew, beloved husband, father, and Papa, drew his last breath January 25, 2018, mainly, we suspect, to prevent himself from having to watch the Patriots and Eagles in the Superbowl. A loyal Cowboys fan, he died peacefully with his daughter by his side, knowing full well that Dez, did, in fact, catch the ball.