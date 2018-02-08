View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

Dallas Says Goodbye to Devin Harris Again

He's going to Denver.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner February 8, 2018 1:21 pm

Today is the trade deadline for the NBA, traditionally a time when the Dallas Lone Ranger Heroes have been super-active. Such as 2008, when they traded Devin Harris to the Nets for Jason Kidd, which eventually helped the Lone Ranger Heroes win a title. A few seasons ago, Harris made his way back to the team, where he has been quietly productive. I guess the thing I remember most about his second stint was when a friend saw him at an Albertson’s (or maybe it was a Kroger) in far north Dallas with a shopping cart full of soda. NBA diet and all.

ANYWAY, Harris just got traded again, this time to Denver. It’s a three-way deal that sends former Prime Prep (can I get a RIP in the chat, boys?) standout Emanuel Mudiay to the Knicks and volume shooter Doug “Dougie McBuckets” McDermott to Dallas, along with a second-round draft pick. UPDATE: My colleague Matt Goodman, who sits about 36 inches directly in front me, just reminded me that McDermott and Harrison Barnes were high school teammates in Ames, Iowa.

Big question here: do the Mavs retire Harris’ No. 34 (which he wore during his first run with the team and went back to later) or his No. 20 (which he wore for his first season back)? I’ll leave it to Mark Cuban to figure that out.

Comments

  • Zac, there’s no question you know more about the NBA, in general, and the Mavericks, specifically, than anyone in the office. Thank you for sharing this news, and, if you wouldn’t mind, share your thoughts on how I deployed the commas in the first sentence of this comment.

    • @zaccrain

      Tim, thank you. I like a lot of commas but I really like just an insane amount of em dashes. But you knew that.

  • C Newman

    Additional comment.

    • @zaccrain

      CN, you are killing it this week, and I just wanted to take a moment and let you know that, here, in our comments section.

      • OldLakeHighlander

        There’s a comments section here?

        • @zaccrain

          OLH, you rascal!

          • OldLakeHighlander

            You’re the rascally one CC-Rain!

      • C Newman

        Zac & Tim, I see what y’all have been up to in the comments section of posts lately, and I like it.

        • @zaccrain

          C Newman, thank you for that nice compliment. I hope Tim sees it, too.

  • David

    What does it mean to be “high teammates in Ames, Iowa” in today’s NBA? Asking for a friend…

    • @zaccrain

      David, I don’t see what you’re referring to. It was in this post, yes?

      • David

        Zac, why it seems to appear you have, in fact, correctly updated the aforementioned post; thus rendering my comment to be anachronistic to your reply to my post.

        • @zaccrain

          David, I what?

          (Thank you for your attention to detail.)

  • Mavdog

    While it might be a discussion topic to consider how Mr. Harris is to be numbered if and when they raise his jersey into the rafters at the AAC and the fans bestow on him our appreciation for the professionalism he has displayed throughout his career, please stop and consider there will be the chance for a 3rd number to be used by Mr. Harris when he signs the FA deal this summer to return to our beloved Mavericks.

  • Mavdog