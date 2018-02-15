View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is now certified in Texas.

Police

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Can Now Wear a Uniform

Congrats, Chief.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner February 15, 2018 10:41 am

The Dallas Police Department says this morning that Police Chief Renee Hall passed her state law enforcement exam. That study break paid off.

Now that the former Detroit PD officer is certified in Texas, she can wear a uniform, and everybody can chill out about it. Congrats, Chief.

Here’s the new look:

