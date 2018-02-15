Police
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Can Now Wear a Uniform
Congrats, Chief.
By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner February 15, 2018 10:41 am
The Dallas Police Department says this morning that Police Chief Renee Hall passed her state law enforcement exam. That study break paid off.
Now that the former Detroit PD officer is certified in Texas, she can wear a uniform, and everybody can chill out about it. Congrats, Chief.
Here’s the new look:
TCOLE test done! Passed! Ready to get back to work! pic.twitter.com/1fV482pgOz
— U. RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) February 15, 2018
Comments