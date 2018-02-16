Dale Hansen Talks About School Shootings

Channel 8 sports broadcaster Dale Hansen, a recurring viral sensation for his forceful and surprising takes on social topics, delivered from a perspective that could perhaps best be described as “woke old white guy,” addressed school shootings Thursday night.

A quote, and the clip itself, below.

If it was a Muslim or a Mexican doing the shootings how much money would we spend then to stop the madness? But since it’s almost always a white kid, there’s just nothing we can do. America has 5 percent of the world’s population and yet 31 percent of the world’s mass shootings. We’re worried about people coming to this country. They should be worried about us coming to theirs.

