View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Dale Hansen Talks About School Shootings

The Channel 8 sportscaster on the country's latest gun massacre: 'Since it's almost always a white kid, there's just nothing we can do.'

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner February 16, 2018 10:43 am

Channel 8 sports broadcaster Dale Hansen, a recurring viral sensation for his forceful and surprising takes on social topics, delivered from a perspective that could perhaps best be described as “woke old white guy,” addressed school shootings Thursday night.

A quote, and the clip itself, below.

If it was a Muslim or a Mexican doing the shootings how much money would we spend then to stop the madness? But since it’s almost always a white kid, there’s just nothing we can do. America has 5 percent of the world’s population and yet 31 percent of the world’s mass shootings. We’re worried about people coming to this country. They should be worried about us coming to theirs.

For further reading, a 1997 D Magazine story in which Hansen describes how he got fired from the Cowboys.

Related Content

Comments

  • DubiousBrother

    When we find out what drug Cruz was prescribed for his mental illness will Hansen take a stand and not be seen on a station or network that takes advertising $$ from the drug companies. All of the drugs have the warning that they may cause suicidal/homicidal thoughts. There seems to be a trend: http://www.wnd.com/2018/02/media-ignoring-1-crucial-factor-in-florida-school-shooting/

  • Mavdog

    You are right Dale, all we are told is “there’s nothing we can do” about these mass shootings, or even about the daily murder by a firearm that was borne out of a fit of rage or passion.

    We can do something. We can require gun purchases to be throughly vetted, not a few ran through a totally insufficient NICS and many not even having a background check completed, but examined with information on the buyer such as: any current disputes, divorce, any recent workplace conflicts, any use of mental health facilities or treatments. Not allowing weapons that are more of a military firearm than a recreational or defense weapon. The required reporting of both gun purchases and ammunition purchases. An end of online purchases so the actual buyer must be fully vetted.

    stop the madness.