Copy Editing John Wiley Price

Perhaps you’ve heard about the feisty letter that County Commissioner John Wiley Price sent to Judge Clay Jenkins. Price took Jenkins to task for missing some meetings and, in Price’s estimation, for worrying too much about generating press for himself. These two guys should have their own reality show. I’d watch.

Until that happens, a word-loving FrontBurnervian would like to see Price clean up his correspondence. He sends along this copy-edited version of the letter to Jenkins. There are a couple of other goofs I’d clean up. The “anyone … themselves” construction kills me, even if it does get us to gender neutrality. But anyway. Click the image to make it bigger.