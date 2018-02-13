Media
A Few Words About the Morning News’ Special Section on the July 7 Police Ambush
It's called media criticism. Look it up.
No doubt by now you have seen the piece by D Magazine contributing editor and [squints] Dallas Morning News staff writer Jamie Thompson about the July 7 police ambush and how the SWAT team took down the shooter. It’s called “Standoff” or maybe “STANDOFF” and it’s worth your time to read all almost 13,000 words of it. It has been online for a week or so, and on Sunday the Morning News published it on actual newsprint, giving it its own section in the paper.
Tim and I have been discussing it off and on since the story first went live, and I thought I would take a few moments out of my busy schedule of taking insanely good photos of downtown buildings to put a few of our talking points on our blog, FrontBurner, colloquially known as FB. I’m a bit worried I might step on a few toes, I believe the expression is, but I’m gonna go ahead and do it anyway. Are you ready? You sure? OK, cool. Wait, you are definitely ready? Alright. Here they are:
Yeah, I’m doing it again.
[airhorn]
IT’S MORE GOOD NAMES FOR A DOG, Y’ALL, OR AT LEAST BETTER NAMES FOR A DOG THAN STORY, WHICH IS THE NAME OF DMN EDITOR MIKE WILSON’S DOG. LIKE “STORY, NO!” AND “STORY, COME HERE!” COME ON.
[airhorn]
Edgar
Ansel
Baby
Jon Hamm
Buddy
Eliza
Darling
Micah
Howard
Lily
James
Debora
Morgan
Preacher
Doc
Morse
CJ
Sky
Hudson
Meek
Viviana
Hal
Cook
Flea
Eddie
Lanny
Joon
JD
Jamie
Bats
Clay
Patrick
Ben
D.R.
Big Boi
Killer Mike
Brogan
Samm
Allison
Marcos
Armie
The Butcher
Joe
Andy
Bullhorn
Russell
Hellcat
Thurman
Elijah
Everett
Jon Spencer
Walter
Wilbur
Fitzgerald (aka Fitz)
Judge
Romar
Shellita
Terrance
Jeffrey
Marshall
Marisol
Arthur
Dean
Troy
Bina
Goon
Leeza
Duke
Bobby
Trey
Mason
Scruggs
Ronald Joe
Diego
Perry
Zulu
Junior
