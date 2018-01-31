Rep. Pete Sessions Not Hurt in Amtrak Collision

Pete Sessions was among the Republican members of Congress onboard an Amtrak train that collided with a truck in Virginia this morning. The Dallas representative and the other lawmakers en route to a GOP conference in West Virginia did not suffer any serious injuries, aside from “some minor bumps and bruises” here and there, Rep. Thomas Massie told The Washington Post.

There were some reports that at least one person in the truck had been killed.

Sessions called in to Fox News to talk about the crash, and tweeted that he, his wife, and his staff members on board the train were safe.

.@PeteSessions on the GOP train incident: "We were travelling at probably… 70 miles an hour." https://t.co/R6ByAGqFav pic.twitter.com/btfeyLaK7V — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 31, 2018

Karen, my staff members, and I are all on the train to the GOP conference and we are all safe. — Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) January 31, 2018