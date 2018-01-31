View Issue Subscribe

Rep. Pete Sessions Not Hurt in Amtrak Collision

The Dallas Congressman was among the GOP lawmakers onboard a train involved in an accident in Virginia this morning, but tweeted that he was safe.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner January 31, 2018 11:36 am

Pete Sessions was among the Republican members of Congress onboard an Amtrak train that collided with a truck in Virginia this morning. The Dallas representative and the other lawmakers en route to a GOP conference in West Virginia did not suffer any serious injuries, aside from “some minor bumps and bruises” here and there, Rep. Thomas Massie told The Washington Post.

There were some reports that at least one person in the truck had been killed.

Sessions called in to Fox News to talk about the crash, and tweeted that he, his wife, and his staff members on board the train were safe.

