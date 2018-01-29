My Hot Take on the Dallas Morning News’ Redesigned Website

Have a look for yourself. To my mind, putting a banner ad like that at the top of your page is like selling your cover. I don’t care how much you get for it. Not worth it. Also, many of us online have figured out how to keep a sticky navigation bar at the top of the page when readers scroll down so that they always have a reminder of which site is bringing them Good Stuff. I say this as a shareholder of AH Belo Corp.: come on, folks. Get it together.