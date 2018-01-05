Matt Rutledge Gets Back in the Wine Business With Casemates

You’ll recall this 2014 profile I wrote of Matt Rutledge, the guy who founded Woot and sold it to Amazon. The story involved a scene wherein Jeff Bezos ate octopus for breakfast and then compared Rutledge’s company to that octopus. A few days ago, a guy from Business Insider went and ate the breakfast octopus and wrote about it. Kind of silly, but I’m glad the legend of the breakfast octopus lives on. That’s the first Rutledge-related item I wanted to pass along.

The other: Rutledge is Kickstarting something Casemates, a site that will do direct-from-the-vineyard wine sales. Which brings us back to Amazon. Pretty much everything brings us back to Amazon, eventually. Rutledge started a similar wine deal called Wine.Woot. Amazon bought that, too, and it had its own direct-from-the-vineyard deal. With its purchase of Whole Foods, Amazon is shuttering both those operations. Hence Casemates. With six days remaining in the Kickstarter campaign, Casemates has raised $113,764 toward its $50,000 goal. There’s a cool social element that will allow users to order cases of wine and share the cost with nearby users. Casemates. Get it?